Malawi army budget jump higher: Parliament drastically slashes Department of Human Resources  budget

Parliament has drastically slashed the budget for Department of Human Resources and increased the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) vote.

Parliamentarians are currently reviewing the national budget.

Parliament slashed the money allocated to the Department of Human Resource Management and Development from K45 billion to K2 billion.

This came as Parliament was this continuing with Committee of Supply, where lawmakers are discussing vote by vote on the given allocations.

So far the house has approved votes such as on National Assembly which has been maintained at K20.7 billion and Malawi Defence Force which has been revised upwards from around K62 billion to K70 billion .

MDF are among top beneficiaries in the revised mid-term budget Review.

That is besides the State House which the review has also favoured in view of the impending rehabilitations of the State Residences.

Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu has backed the decision to increase budget for MDF saying this has been done to accomodate recruitment and increased salaries.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!