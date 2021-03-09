Minibus fares increase following Malawi fuel price hike

Commuters will have to dig deep into their pockets as Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (Moam) has increased minibus fares by 10 percent following Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera)’s upward adjustment of fuel prices.

Coxley Kamange, Secretary General for MOAM has described the rise in pump prices as unfortunate saying it has come at a time when there is a reduction in minibus sitting capacity due to Covid19 regulations.

With this, Kamange has said minibus fares will be raised by 10 percent.

As it is Petrol is now selling at 899 Kwacha per litre from 834.60 kwacha per litre representing 7.74 percent adjustment.

Diesel has moved from 826 kwacha per litre to 898 kwacha per litre representing 8.66 percent price increase whilst Paraffin is now being sold at 719 kwacha per litre from 613 kwacha per litre which represents 17.35 percent.

In separate random interviews with Nyasa Times, commuters expressed concern with the increased fares, saying the adjustments will trigger price increases of basic household items.

In an interview, a Bangwe resident Grace Thupi, said the fuel price hike will likely deeply affect consumers.

In a separate interview, Johny Kalakasi Jnr of Zingangwa also expressed fear that the adjustments will negatively affect consumers.

In his reaction, Consumers Association of Malawi executive director John Kapito described the increase as a sad development.

But Minister of Energy, Newton Kambala said government has been increasing the prices so that they reflect the international trends but also to generate money to clear the debt which he accused the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government of depleting the fuel stabilization fund and in turn, accumulating a K40 billion fuel debt.

According to Kambala, it will take a long time to clear the debt and build the stabilization fund.

