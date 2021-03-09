HRDC launches ‘pay back our money’ campaign,  demands Covid-19 money looting report

March 9, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Rights activists are demanding that authorities immediately release a report on the alleged abuse of K6.2 billion Covid-19 money.

Luke Tembo:  Pay back our money

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says delays in releasing the report is raising eyebrows.

At least a month has elapsed since revelations came out that funds amounting to K6.2 billion were mismanaged at the Department for Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA).

President Lazarus Chakwera had since ordered an audit on the same stressing that his taskforce on the pandemic should issue a detailed report that would help expose the looters.

The HRDC had since launched a “Pay Back Our Money” campaign to push for the arrest of all looters as well as the return of the plundered money.

HRDC National Coordinator Luke Tembo said the campaign is failing to tick because of lack of information stemming from delays to conclude and release the report.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Speaker  Gotani-Hara recovers from Covid-19

Speaker of parliament Catherane Gotani Hara has recovered from Covid-19 infection, her sister Dr. Thandie Hara has said on her...

Close