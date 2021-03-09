HRDC launches ‘pay back our money’ campaign,  demands Covid-19 money looting report

Rights activists are demanding that authorities immediately release a report on the alleged abuse of K6.2 billion Covid-19 money.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says delays in releasing the report is raising eyebrows.

At least a month has elapsed since revelations came out that funds amounting to K6.2 billion were mismanaged at the Department for Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA).

President Lazarus Chakwera had since ordered an audit on the same stressing that his taskforce on the pandemic should issue a detailed report that would help expose the looters.

The HRDC had since launched a “Pay Back Our Money” campaign to push for the arrest of all looters as well as the return of the plundered money.

HRDC National Coordinator Luke Tembo said the campaign is failing to tick because of lack of information stemming from delays to conclude and release the report.

