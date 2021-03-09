Speaker  Gotani-Hara recovers from Covid-19

March 9, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Speaker of parliament Catherane Gotani Hara has recovered from Covid-19 infection, her sister Dr. Thandie Hara has said on her Facebook wall and Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda also announced in the 193-strong House.

Speaker Gotani Hara: Fit and well

Dr Hara says the Speaker is fine and thanks everybody who were with her in prayer until her full recovery.

Medical documents indicate she is now Covid-19 negative after going into a two week self isolation aS some members in her household tested positive for the virus.

This comes as a huge relief to the National Assembly which has lost four members of parliament and two powerful cabinet ministers due to the infection.

She recovers on time when parliament is in session over the mid-term budget review.

There was no immediate comment from her or her office.

The Speaker has since spoken out on the matter.

She said the past two weeks had been tough but she overcame it because of moral support she received from President Lazarus Chakwera, cabinet ministers, relatives, friends and many others.

Making the announcement in Parliament,  Chimwendo Banda said the speaker has recovered and will soon be coming to the House.

Banda has also said that instead of tomorrow, President Chakwera will take questions from members of parliament  next week Wednesday.

1 Comment
Drogba
Drogba
2 hours ago

Thanks to God for healing mercies

