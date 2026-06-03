Mumba Delivers on Promise as Katoto Basketball Courts Shine Under New Floodlights

Prominent politician and philanthropist Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba has once again demonstrated that he is a leader who matches words with action, fulfilling his promise to install floodlights at Katoto Basketball Courts in Mzuzu just days after making the commitment.

The development, which has excited players, officials and sports enthusiasts alike, will enable athletes—especially those occupied with work during the day—to train in the evenings under proper lighting conditions.

Mumba made the pledge during the Northern Zone Basketball League (NOZOBAL) prize presentation ceremony last Saturday after listening to concerns from female players who said their work schedules made it difficult to train during weekdays.

“We received complaints from ladies who go to work during the day and find it difficult to train during weekdays. We therefore decided to install floodlights so that they can train in the evenings after knocking off from work,” Mumba said.

True to his word, powerful floodlights now illuminate the Katoto Basketball Courts, transforming the facility into one of the most modern basketball venues in the Northern Region.

Mumba has invested approximately K16 million in the installation of the floodlights and the construction of terraces, marking a significant milestone in the growth of basketball infrastructure in Mzuzu.

The project is the first of its kind in the city and forms part of a broader vision to transform the facility into a fully-fledged sports complex. Plans are already underway to erect a perimeter fence and install a roof to further improve the venue.

In addition, Mumba said security at the courts will be strengthened to ensure the safety of players and spectators.

“We have already engaged a security firm to intensify security at the courts,” he told Nyasa Times.

The development has been warmly received by basketball stakeholders, with NOZOBAL Chairperson Gospel Thanthwe Mangweru describing Mumba as a man who honours his commitments.

“I am short of words. He is truly a man of his word. We are extremely grateful for this development. This is exactly the kind of investment basketball needs if the sport is to grow and reach greater heights,” said Mangweru.

Sports analysts say the floodlights will significantly boost player development by increasing training hours and creating opportunities for athletes who previously struggled to balance work and sport.

Mumba’s growing investment in sports extends beyond basketball. He is also sponsoring the Northern Region Netball League to the tune of K75 million, a move that has been widely praised for nurturing young talent and strengthening the development pathway for the country’s netball stars.

Observers believe such investments will not only elevate sporting standards in the Northern Region but could also contribute to building stronger national teams in the years ahead.

For many athletes in Mzuzu, the newly-lit Katoto Basketball Courts are more than just a facility upgrade—they are a shining symbol of what can happen when promises are turned into action.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :