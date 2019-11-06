Malawi army soldier killed during training

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier has been killed while three others have been rushed to hospital with various degrees of injuries they sustained during training.

MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya has confirmed of the incident, saying the soldiers were training at Chikala Hills in Machinga.

“The soldiers were trying to dispose ammunition that had outlived its lifespan,” said Chiphwanya.

He identified the deceased as Warrant Officer Class 1 Alexander Chauluka.

Chiphwanya said the injured soldiers are receiving treatment at Cobbe Barracks camp hospital in Zomba.

MDF soldiers’ deaths during training sessions outside the battlefield is rare.

