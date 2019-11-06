HRDC calls off demos in Karonga

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called off demonstrations which were to take place Wednesday in Karonga calling for Jane Ansah to resign as Malawi Electotal Commission (MEC) chairperson for allegedly compromising herself and mismanaging the May 21 Tripartite Elections and purportedly favouring President Peter Mutharika.

The protests were supposed to end on Friday, according to HRDC earlier communication.

A letter from HRDC to police commissioner in Karonga dated November 5, 2019 says the decision to cancel the protests has been reached after noticing that the police are addressing the grievances raised.

The letter says the police are addressing the grievances the HRDC put in a petition which was presented to the district commissioner.

HRDC treasurer for Karonga Chifundo Kapesa said the police has since given back a public address system and a vehicle which the law enforcers earlier confiscated from the rights activists

