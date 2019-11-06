HRDC calls off demos in Karonga
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called off demonstrations which were to take place Wednesday in Karonga calling for Jane Ansah to resign as Malawi Electotal Commission (MEC) chairperson for allegedly compromising herself and mismanaging the May 21 Tripartite Elections and purportedly favouring President Peter Mutharika.
The protests were supposed to end on Friday, according to HRDC earlier communication.
A letter from HRDC to police commissioner in Karonga dated November 5, 2019 says the decision to cancel the protests has been reached after noticing that the police are addressing the grievances raised.
The letter says the police are addressing the grievances the HRDC put in a petition which was presented to the district commissioner.
HRDC treasurer for Karonga Chifundo Kapesa said the police has since given back a public address system and a vehicle which the law enforcers earlier confiscated from the rights activists
My understanding from an earlier NT article was that the Karonga demos were mainly in memory of Mr Phiri who died in police custody after being denied medical treatment from a beating by the army. A secondary issue was the confiscation of their PA system and vehicle. Removal of Jane Ansah was not mentioned.
I am losing faith in HRDC because they keep changing direction, getting their supporters fired up for no good reason.
Iwe Timothy, usayambenso zopusa zako za ma demo zija. Malawians have buried the hatchet and want to move on with their lives in this impoverished nation. I say siya zako zakuntumbo zija.
Who sponsors this NGO?
Government, who do these NGOs account to?
They cause havoc, yet they are countable to no one? O have a problem with that and a very big one at that.
Let us say hypothetically that they were being sponsored by a foreign power.