Malawi army soldier kills 2 colleaguese

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier has killed two of his colleagues at Tsangsno in Ntcheu where they were working on a road project.

MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya said the soldier, Robert Banya has killed corporals Magombo and Keston Mtambo of Engineers battalion using a pistol.

Chiphwanya however could not say why the soldier killed his colleagues in cold blood.

However sources say Banya had disagreements with his girlfriend who works as a police officer at Ntcheu police.

The girlfriend reported him to Ntcheu police who arrested the soldier and upon his release, he went to Lilongwe where he got a pistol from his office and returned to Ntcheu on mission to kill.

Sensing danger, the woman fled to the Engineers battalion where the soldiers are working on a road project for protection.

It is said Banya followed her there and the two colleagues whom he shot were restraining him from shooting the woman.

He then escaped in the stampede which followed.

The MDF spokesperson Chiphwanya is warning people that Banya is dangerous and armed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :