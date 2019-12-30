Malawi artist Mosh Dee of ‘Wolobodoka’ fame creates Mandela sculpture using wires

The legacy of the late Nelson Mandela continues to live on and it cannot be denied that his impact not only affected South Africans but majority of people in the African continent as whole. It is then not surprising that a Malawian artist based in Cape Town has created a huge statue of the statesman using wires.

Mosh Dee, a dancehall reggae music artist famous for his song “Wolobodoka” which he did with Ben Michael Mankhamba, has traded music instruments to showcase the other artistic side of him. Revealing the statue to a Nyasa Times, Mosh Dee expressed his satisfaction at the end of what he described as a challenging but exciting project.

“I have so much respect for Nelson Mandela and what he achieved. As someone who has lived in South Africa, I have appreciated more of what the great man did and when an idea came on how I can best pay my tribute to him, I thought of using my artistic talent to build something in his honour,” said Mosh Dee.

Mosh Dee claims he has been doing art since he was young and in his primary school days. The Mandela sculpture has taken him over six months to create, however, the artists claims this is because he didn’t want to rush into completing it.

Speaking of his future plans, Mosh Dee, real name Maurice Magombo says he plans to create more statues of iconic men and women who have impacted Africa in a positive way.

The artist encouraged Malawians who are artists to express themselves more and not limit their talents. He acknowledged that art is not heavily promoted in Malawi and urged the government to create a platform where artists can be supported through things like art exhibitions.

Mosh Dee plans to put the Mandela statue on the market.

“I have had enquiries from potential buyers in Europe but I am planning of exhibiting the artwork in several places here in South Africa first,” he said.

Nelson Mandela was the first black President of South Africa and was instrumental in the end of apartheid that gripped the country for years. He died in 2013.

