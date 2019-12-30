Malawi UMP Awards honour ‘Best of Decade’
Malawi’s premier Urban Music People (UMP) Awards has released a list of Best of the Decade honorees as voted by experts, stakeholders and the general public via social media.
Speaking to Nyasa Times, UMP Awards co-founder Ken Zizwa said the honorary awards are in consistent with the brand’s mission to recognise and promote excellence in our local urban industry.
“As we enter the year 2020 and a new decade, and on UMP 10th anniversary, we wanted to take a look back at the most successful 10 years of Malawi urban music and culture by honoring the “Best” in several categories,” Zizwa said.
He further added that similar to the 2019 UMP Music Awards, UMP seeked inputs from several experts and stakeholders, saying some of which inputs were published online, and also UMP engaged the public through social media polls.
Some of the media experts views published on the UMP social media platforms included those of media consultant Kimpho Loka, The Nation journalist Brian Itai, ZBS TV presenter Luna Mpinganjira and Radio/TV presenter/Media consultant Sam Kabambe.
When contacted for a comment, although excited, Gospel Urban Act of the Decade Suffix expressed ignorance on honorary award.
“Okay, that’s strange. I didn’t know that there was this poll. However, am excited and encouraged by the love that people are showing me out there,” Suffix said.
Here is the full list:
ARTIST OF THE DECADE (Male)
- Piksy
ARTIST OF THE DECADE (Female)
- Sangie
HIP HOP ACT OF THE DECADE
- Gwamba
DANCEHALL ACT OF THE DECADE
- Mafunyeta
R&B/AFRO-POP ACT OF THE DECADE
- Lulu
PRODUCER OF THE DECADE
- DJ Sley
SONG OF THE DECADE
- Udalire – Maskal
ALBUM OF THE DECADE
- Nthawi – Maskal
COLLABORATION OF THE DECADE
- Wa CV – Maskal X Piksy
BAND OF THE DECADE
- Black Missionaries
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE DECADE
- Sukez
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DECADE
- Chipapapa – Tay Grin
DUO/GROUP OF THE DECADE
- Daredevilz
LIVE ACT OF THE DECADE
- Faith Mussa
GOSPEL URBAN ACT OF THE DECADE
- Suffix
AFRO-SOUL ACT OF THE DECADE
- Lawi
RECORD LABEL OF THE DECADE
- Nde’feyo Entertainment
URBAN RADIO STATION OF THE DECADE
- 101 FM
MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE DECADE
- Lake of Stars
DJ OF THE DECADE
- DJ Kenny Klips
TV STATION OF THE DECADE
- MBC TV
BEST PRINT NEWSPAPER OF THE DECADE
- The Nation
ONLINE PUBLICATION OF THE DECADE
- Nyasa Times
MUSIC VENUE OF THE DECADE
- Blantyre/French Cultural Center
