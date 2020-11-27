Malawi bake in scorching temperatures 

Weather experts say Malawi has this month recorded highest temperatures in 30 years.

The country has for the past days from November 19 to 25 registered a steady weather rise to as high as 45 degree Celsius in some parts of the country.

Jolam Nkhokwe, director for Climate Change and Meteorological Services says in a statement the extreme weather pattern is due to direct energy from the sun currently positioned overhead Malawi.

Nkhokwe also says that most of the meteorological stations in the country recorded above normal temperatures, the highest ever maximum temperature.

“For example, Nkhotakota and Dedza stations reported new highest ever maximum temperature records of 37 and 31 degrees Celsius respectively for the month of November.

“The records indicate that Shire Valley and Lakeshore areas were the hardest hit by the hot weather conditions in the country report,” he says.

He has however said that temperatures are expected to start dropping from 26th November due to an influx of cool south-easterly winds.

The department of Climate Change and Metrological Service is advising the general public to drink more water and avoid taking drinks with high caffeine among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares