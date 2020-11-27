Malawi army museum fence to be constructed by Siku Transport

Siku Transport Tuesday promised to construction a brick wall-fence at the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) museum at Mangasanja in Zomba.

This comes barely three months after Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Culture, Dr. Michael Usi made a call to companies and organizations to support rehabilitation, maintenance and development of the MDF museum which if completed would become another tourist destination.

Among others, the museum would display equipment used by Dunduzu Chisiza when he rose against government, missions that the Malawi Defence Force participated in, the world wars moments, pictures and all presidential inaugurations as army commander.

Usi commended Siku Company for their gesture which he said was worthy emulating by other companies.

The Minister said tourism as a sector has greater potential of improving the country’s economy through its infrastructures and entities.

Usi said there was need to have attractive tourism, conditions and infrastructures such as hotels, lodges, conference facilities and good road network to all the tourism destinations.

“The Tourism sector has the potential to grow and become a backbone of our economy but what we need is to market what we have and doing some improvements,” the Minister added.

He said that the Malawi Defense Force museum was another area that needs much focus if the country could generate additional revenue.

“I am much delighted that when I asked for support, Siku Transport came forth and pledged to support construction of the fence,” Usi said, adding that there are a lot of things that require support to make the museum one of the most appealing destinations.

During an interface meeting which marked the official launch for the construction of the fence, Siku Transport Managing Director, Abdul Rashid said the company decided to construct the fence as one way of contributing to the tourism industry.

He said Siku being one of the companies in the tourism industry with Sun and Sand in Mangochi, Shire Lodge and Hippo View Lodge in Liwonde believes in complimenting government’s efforts in developing the tourism sector.

“We were approached by the Minister if we could support in the development of the museum in Zomba which surely is another hub for tourism and as a tourism company we accepted to assist,” Managing Director pointed out.

He said the launch testifies the company’s commitment to the development of the military museum in Zomba.

“There is a lot that needs to be done if this place is to be attractive but we would, for the meantime, start with the fence,” Rashid said, adding that the company was yet to evaluate how much it would cost to construct the fence.

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) 93rd Brigade Commander, Col. Fostino Gunda Phiri said the MDF decided to have the museum to create opportunity for Malawians to know about the military history.

He said the facility shall be open to the public and would be improved to make it historic, appealing, recreational and educative.

“This Museum, which was a house of senior military officers will among others have historical moments of the colonial era and modern Malawi and will depict the military operations including Operation Bwezani,” Gunda Phiri said, adding that the museum displays equipment used in different military operations and wars.

The MDF museum which is directly behind the Zomba State House is expected to have the kids’ corner as well as the cafeteria for the tourists.

