Malawi Bureau of Standards appoints new CEO

Malawi Bureau of Standards has appointed academic Dr Bernard Thole as the news chief executive officer effective 1 March 223.

In a statement released on March 13, MSB states that Dr Thole once served the quality assurance product regulator in a number of positions before joining the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences where also served in leadership roles.

Reads a statement in part: “The Malawi Bureau of Standards Board wishes to inform the general public that in accordance with Section 24 (1) of the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) Act has appointed Dr. Bernard Thole as the Director General of the Malawi Bureau of Standards effective 1st March, 2023.”

Dr B Thole is an associate Professor in Applied Industry Chemistry. Before joining the University of Malawi, Dr B Thole worked as a Standards Officer, Chemicals and Textiles from 1996 to 1998 when he was promoted to Standards Manager, Chemicals and Textiles within the ranks of MBS from 1998 to 2001.

While at the University of Malawi, now Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences, he has gained extensive leadership skills. He was appointed Dean Faculty of Applied Sciences for two terms 2007 to 2009 and 2016 and 2018.

He is also an accomplished consultant and researcher, an attribute that will help MBS its operational goals in its industrial and research consultancy unit.

