Malawi Catholic priest curses corrupt and thieving leaders

A Catholic priest Father Ernest Mwinganyama has said Malawians chose Barabbas and rejected Jesus Christ hence the continued problems in the country, and further cursed all corrupt and thieving leaders in Malawi.

Mwinganyama’s views comes against the background of the Civil Society demonstrations on the dwindling state of governance under the theme “Time to reclaim our destiny” held on 27 April and also the Catholic’s Pastoral Letter issued on 29 April under the theme “A call for a new era in Malawi”.

Delivering a homily centred on the just released Catholic’s Pastoral Letter – which has also gone viral on social media – aired on Radio Maria on Sunday, Father Mwinganyama of the Mangochi diocese – said Malawians instead of blaming the leadership for the current governance woes should blame themselves for choosing Barabbas and rejecting Jesus.

“Very soon you will hear an announcement that certain thieves have been declared not guilty in court. It will not pass 3 months. Some thieves will be declared not guilty very soon. Some thieves will be declared that they have no case to answer. Keep this word,” said the priest.

“If there are people in this world who chose Barrabas then it is Malawians. Yes, crucified Jesus Christ because of their love for thieves. In our country most of us are professors but useless professors. Some of us are doctors but useless doctors. Why is it that we continue to smile at impunity and leaders stealing from us? Why is it that we still smile when we see our country getting poor?” wondered Mwinganyama.

The priest, who was visibly captured by holy anger with the continued worsening state of corruption in the country, added that though he was not supposed to curse anyone, the man of the collar was now forced to do nothing but to curse those corrupt leaders who were stealing from Malawians.

“We are heavily taxed in Malawi despite the fact that we are poor. We work very hard to be able to pay high taxes but then others steal from us. You are cursed people! I curse you today! I curse you! I don’t fear you! I curse you! Everyone who is stealing from Malawians! Cursed! Be cursed! I curse you! We want to change this country,” he said in a sermon whose audio is circulating on social media like wild fire in the dry bush.

“Malawi is a country with milk and honey but there is no honey and milk in Malawi. Are you drinking and eating milk and honey? But they deceive us that there is honey and milk in this country when in reality these things are only found in their families (leadership). I curse you! I am not supposed to curse but today I curse you” said Mwinganyama, a respected figure in the Catholic Church in Malawi.

Meanwhile, governance analysts and human rights defenders have backed Mwinganyama’s homily arguing that it reflects the reality on the ground.

“There is too much impunity with our political leaders. They don’t respect their employers who are the tax payers. No wonder they continue to steal from them with impunity. Our democracy can be meaningful if Malawians elects leaders who have the best interest for the people. Leaders who do not condone corruption. Things will change in Malawi if people do not entertain mediocre leadership and stop being passive. The Catholic priest is only calling a spade a spade and must be commended for being bold enough to say that in an environment where many are afraid to speak the truth” said Gift Trapence, the Vice Chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Forum who was also one of the CSO leaders behind the 27th April 2018 demonstrations over deteriorating governance.

A Mzuzu-based governance analyst Mankhumbo Munthali said that the Catholic priest- in his capacity as a liberation theologian- was only speaking on behalf of many Malawians who continue to suffer in silence despite the growing executive-driven corruption and impunity.

“What the priest was preaching in his homily is nothing but the truth in as far as the situation is on the ground. In fact, for those that have studied Church and Bible history will appreciate the fact that even prophets like Isaiah in the midst of growing crookedness and corruption called a spade a spade. Refer to Isaiah 1:23 where Prophet Isaiah openly called Israel rulers’ rebels and partners with thieves,” said Munthali.

“Moreover, what the priest has said clearly augurs well with the concerns raised in the Catholic’s Pastoral letter calling for a new era in Malawi and also the Civil Society’s 10 point demand petition which is under the theme Time to reclaim our destiny. Its high time Malawi rid itself of crooked, corrupt and thieving leaders” said Munthali, a former national secretary of the Ethics, Peace and Justice Commission of Evangelical Association of Malawi and National Advocacy Coordinator for Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation.

