Modern Maula Cathedral in the pipeline – Archbishop Ziyaye

Archdiocese of Lilongwe is geared to build a new modern Maula Cathedral with expanded capacity to replace the old, Archbishop Tarcisius Ziyaye disclosed this on Sunday.

He made the disclosure after conducting a mass at the Padre Pio church in Area 49 Gulliver an outstation of Kagwa Parish in Lilongwe.

Ziyaye said the committee oversee the construction modern Maula Cathedral project is already in place and it has been working day and day to source funds for its implementation.

“The technical committee was busy designing how the new cathedral will look and the issues of its capacity is being considered. We want to have the state of the art Cathedral where all importance occasions within the dioceses will be taken place,” the Archbishop pointed out.

He said for the dream project to materialize there need for all parishes and outstations of the archdiocese of Lilongwe to make their contributions in form of financial and material support.

“I have been impressed the development that are taking place at Padre Pio Church since I last came in2014 and I believe members of this church are developmental oriented,” Ziyaye told the congregation.

He said on day I would come and be with you to source something for the Cathedral project at Maula.

Archbishop commended Padre Pio church executive for maintaining peace and stability unlike what was happening when there were a lot of misunderstanding and this has helped to church to make progress.

“I am very glad to see how the members of the Church Executive are dressed. This is what is needed that church leaders should be exemplary. This is house of the Lord, people need to be well dress not only dress well when you are meeting political masters but when coming to church you dress casually no,” Ziyaye observed.

He promised to continue working together and address some of the challenge the church wasfacing.

Chairperson of Padre Pio church, John Bosco Phiri said the church is committed to ensuring that its developed strategic plan is implemented in full.

He said there are a number of projects which need to be implemented by the church and they are looking forward to positive response from the members of the church.

“On tithe collection the church was doing well and last year’s we managed to raise k 12 million and this year’s target is K13 million in which we believe will manage since our Christian small communities (Mphakati) have expanded from four to eight,” Phiri outlined.

He said the church is going and members are very supportive to every endeavor that is being done.

The Archbishop has promised to pay another visit to church to how best he could help the church in addressing its needs,

