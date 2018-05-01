MCP’s ‘Young Patriots’ strongly mobilising themselves ahead of 2019 elections

Young Patriots, a wing of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), is busy mobilising its youthful supporters acròss the country to strengthen the party’s resolve ahead of next year’s general elections.

Led by its chairman Bright Mtema, the Southern Region MCP Young Patriots were at Malawi College of Health Sciences at Ginnery Corner in Blantyre City where they went to encourage the party’s youth wing to stay focused and united in order to come stronger till May next year.

“Leadership is in us youths,” Mtema told the students. “It’s our role to make sure that we elect visionary leaders who shall in turn lead us to become good leaders as well.

“It’s our task to change things and it starts here as we prepare for the 2019 general elections where I urge you to vote for your conscious.

“We have a visionary leader in our president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and he has plans to make sure the youths shall take a huge role in trting to transform this country,” he said amidst wide cheering fromthe enthusiastic young supporters.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, he said the Young Patriots wing is an operarional team of the party in all regions and it’s task is to make sure its youthful supporters remain focused and united.