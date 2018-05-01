Prophet Bushiri brings US gospel star Todd Dulaney to ECG Church: Wows congregants at Monday night service

Living to his principle of class and excellence, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri surprised his church members in Pretoria and viewers across the world when he brought US gospel superstar Todd Dulaney to perform live in his church during the Monday night service.

The ‘Victor Belongs to Jesus’ hitmaker, Todd Dulaney is a globally renowned worshipper and a platinunum selling gospel artist whose songs and albums have always topped the US Billboard charts.

His shows are always sold out and mostly expensive owing the level of class he puts up with his live band whenever he is on stage.

Todd Dulaney’s emergence on the ECG church stage, hence, was phenomenal not just for church members and viewers across the world, but also gospel music followers across the world.

To ECG members and followers, Todd Dulaney’s electric perfomance Monday night cemented yet another character of ECG leader Prophet Bushiri who is known for class and excellence.

ECG spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo told Nyasa Times that Prophet Bushiri, being a classy and globally acclaimed man of God, is a preacher who loves his people and he endeavours to also connect them to the best.

“He knows it’s not easy for every ECG member to watch Todd Dulaney live on stage because his shows are expensive. The Prophet also understands that Todd Dulaney music is a darling to most ECG members. Bringing him, therefore, was just a way of a gift to his members to experience a superstar they only see on TV,” he said.

Nyondo added that besides that, Todd Dulaney is a great follower and admirer of Prophet Bushiri and his coming also was to experience the ECG leader with his own eyes.

Todd Anthony Dulaney is an American gospel musician, and former baseball player. His music career started in 2011, with the release of the CD version, ‘Pulling Me Through’.

This is his breakthrough released upon the Billboard Gospel Albums chart. He released another album, ‘A Worshipper’s Heart’, in 2016 with GoldStreet Gospel Records, and this would place him even higher on the Gospel Albums chart.

