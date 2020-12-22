Malawi changes fiscal year to start April 1 

Secretary for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms Winford Masanjala has disclosed the change in a memo to all heads of government ministries, departments and agencies dated December 22, 2020.

According to the memo, the 2020//21 Fiscal Year will be maintained on the current July-June calendar.

The 2021/22 Fiscal Year will be shortened to nine, commencing on July 1, 2021 and ending on March 31, 2022.

The 2022/23 Fiscal Year and all subsequent fiscal years will commence on April 1 of one year and end on March 31 of the following year.

“To this end, Government will constitute a taskforce that will review all affected laws and regulations; monitor the re-configurarion of the central Government’s information management systems, and monitor the synchronisation of systems across the public sector,” reads the memo.