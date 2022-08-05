Malawi Chess Team itches for revenge

As the 44th World Chess Olympiad resumes Thursday after a day’s break, Malawi National men’s chess team will be out for revenge when they take on Hong Kong men in round seven of the global showpiece.

The match comes just 48 hours after Hong Kong’s ladies’ side Walloped Malawi women 3.5 to 0.5 in round six.

It is now just time for the Hong Kong men to pay for their ladies sins as they face a Malawi side led by Fide Master Joseph Mwale whose services were greatly missed in the side’s 1.5 to 2.5 loss at the hands of Saint Lucia on Tuesday.

In the women section, Malawi ladies will be in the hunt for their third victory in seven matches as they line up against Bahrain.

Apart from chasing points, both the Malawi men and women teams are also in the chase for titles.

Candidate Masters Alfred Chimthere and Joseph Nyambalo have chances to claim the Fide Master title in they manage to get points in their next two matches with debutants Stanford Chiwambo and Ernest Matola also standing chances of becoming Candidate Masters depending on their performance in the next fixtures.

On the ladies’ side Martha ‘Sonata’ Kapalamula and Tupokiwe Msukwa remain the hot contenders for Fide Master or Candidate Master titles.

