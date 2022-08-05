Parliament to decide on new Police IG today, Friday

Newly appointed police chief Merlyn Yolamu faces a vote in Parliament on Friday for her confirmation after the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cleared her of corruption dealings.

On Wednesday, Yolamu passed the first crucial test when she was interviewed by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament, paving the way for the vote in the 193-strong House this Friday.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala, in a written response, yesterday confirmed that the bureau met with the House’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) on Tuesday where they told the committee that Yolamu was not a suspect of any offence under the bureau.

She said the IG designate is not under investigation in relation to procurements linked to United Kingdom-based businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

PAC held a meeting with ACB director general Martha Chizuma on Tuesday to establish if indeed Yolamu is a suspect in the ongoing investigations related to Sattar following social media innuendos.

Political commentators say Parliament will likely confirm her appointment after the ACB cleared her of corruption allegations which they said stood her way.

The Tonse Alliance has numbers in the Chamber to push for her confirmation.