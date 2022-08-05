Susu remains in custody as court adjourns case to August 19

A court in Lilongwe has adjourned to August 19, 2022 a case involving a Chinese national who is facing charges of child trafficking and exploitation.

Lilongwe’s Senior Resident Magistrate James Mankhwazi has adjourned the case involving Lu Ke, otherwise referred to as Susu who now faces fresh charges, after the state sought the adjournment.

When he last appeared in Court, Susu was denied bail on grounds that he is a flight risk after he initially bolted out of the country following the revelation of his alleged criminal activities.

Susu faces five charges of child trafficking and was brought to court on Thursday to take plea.

He was extradited to Malawi from Zambia last month.

He, however failed to take plea in a magistrate’s court in Lilongwe this morning as the state was not ready with some disclosures.

Senior State Advocate Sarah Mwangonde has since assured the court that the additional disclosures will be made available within seven days.

The defense, through lawyer Andy Kaonga, agreed with the proposal observing, however, that Lu Ke would not take plea in the absence of the disclosures and screening the amended charge sheet.

Lu Ke is facing three fresh charges, money laundering, procurement of a child to perform in public and cyber security crime.

Mwangonde added that there will be second set of disclosures that will be provided to the defense in seven days time.

Senior Resident Magistrate James Mankhwazi has since ordered the state to fast track in providing disclosures to defense so that the plea taking should take place on 19th August.

Susu is accused of exploiting Malawian children at Njewa in Lilongwe through video clips he was shooting for profit.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!