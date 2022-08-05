Minister Mtambo honoured for staging fearless battle against electoral injustices

Developed Information Systems for Community (DISCOM) Communications – a reputable Malawian-based organisation with a global network that links Malawians to access higher education in any country of their choice – has awarded Minister of National Unity Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo Certificate of Honour and Achievement.

Mtambo has been honoured for staging a gallant fight against electoral injustices in the Professor Arthu Peter Mutharika administration and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

DISCOM Communications Managing Director Doreen Kayoyo said the award is in honor of the fearless, influential and charismatic leadership Mtambo demonstrated when he mobilized the whole nation around a cause and fight against electoral injustice in Malawi.

The award ceremony should have taken place 2020 and 2021, but was postponed due to Covid 19.

Receiving the prestigious award, Comrade Mtambo said he was humbled and overwhelmed by the recognition.

“I dedicate the award to God who saved me during his toughest dark hours, to my family who stood with him and to the people of Malawi who believed in the cause and successfully defended their hard-earned democracy,” he said.

At the same function, DISCOM Communications announced the introduction of innovative programmes, which she said have been designed to promote higher education in Malawi.

Kayoyo highlighted homegrown Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) programme, which is used for counselling and motivating students as they are bringing practical solutions to psychosocial counselling and mindset change theories meant for relieving Malawians stressful thinking to positive mindset and living a realistic life despite challenges.

“LCD program is a mindset change program which is a complementary tool for us in the education sector because it is targeting psychosocial issues that are happening in the sector of education and also is going out as a product not only to complement students but also to help parents and teachers understand how do raise kids in the 21st century,” she said.

“The program was created because of so many issues of psychosocial that are happening not only in Malawi but also around the world so we are hoping that we are going to be able to preach and to assist in this sector of education by providing vocational guidance but also counseling and mentorship that is going to assist learners to stay in school at the same assist them to be interested to learn and innovative and to become a better people,” she added.

In his remarks, Mtambo commended DISCOM Communications for playing a critical role by linking Malawians to international institutions for tertiary education, saying access to tertiary education in Malawi is still limited and a challenge despite government’s efforts to ensure that most youths get opportunities to upgrade themselves and contribute positively to national development.

The minister said the Malawi Government recognizes the importance of higher education as an enabler in the attainment of sustainable socioeconomic development as well as mindset change, which is another enabler for the Malawi 2063.

“This enabler is principally founded on the premise that developing human capital through education, skills and health of the population plays a pivotal role in the transformation of the economy and currently a majority of the youth do not have the requisite skills or financial capabilities to support the development agenda of the country,” said Mtambo.

He said he was pleased to note that DISCOM Communications is striving to bridge the gap by providing services that will ensure parents and learners are informed of existing career opportunities thereby complimenting government efforts and social responsibility.

“I commend DISCOM from deep down my heart for the initiative and resilience in fighting challenges for the good of Malawi. I urge DISCOM and its partners to continue with the good work that they are doing and my ministry will work with DISCOM in support of their programs. Doing so will reduce unemployment and increase productivity of our graduates,” he added.

