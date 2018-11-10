Malawi chess to host U-16 Zone 4.3 Games: Hosts identify representatives

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) will host this year’s Under-16 Zone 4.3 Games to be held at St. Andrews International High School from December 15-23 and the hosts have already identified candidates to represent the country, who competed for slots through a qualifier that was held on Saturday at James Chiona Secondary School in Limbe.

Chessam publicity secretary Alfred Chinthere said according to Africa Chess Confederation (ACC) rules, a team will be made up of three boys and two girls but as a host country, Malawi has the opportunity to field up to three teams.

“Malawi will therefore field three teams comprising nine boys and six girls. Based on their qualification during the Presidential initiative on Sports tournament, five boys and three girls have been seeded while four boys and three girls were selected through Saturday’s qualifiers,” Chinthere said.

The seeded girls are Annie Simwaba, Janet Bayisikolo and Faith Gondwe and the boys are Blessings Kamanga,Tafadzwa Linje, Khwima Gondwe, Chisomo Kulinji and Happiness Masuku.

Based on their previous national tournament ranking, the players who competed in the qualifiers at James Chiona Secondary School were Dutt Lakshita, Shriyan Priyasha, Huwa Daisy, Trapenze Caroline, Wasi Patuma, Sauzendi Lydia, Kapende Sharon (as Presidential nominee) and Chimbe Michelle for girls.

After seven rounds of round robin play, the girls who made it are all from Lilongwe and and they Sharom Kapende (6 points), Lakshita Dutt (6 points) and Shryan Priyasha (5points).

For boys, there were Lipenga Hopeson, Sanga Yebo, Salian Aditya, Mukhwapa Quincy, Twambalire Chunda, Namangale Allain, Moses Adam and John Phiri.

The one who made it, three of which are from the qualifiers’ hosts James Chiona Secondary School, are Yebo Sanga (6.5 points), Twambilire Chunda (6 points), Quincy Mukhwapa (5.5 points) and Allen Namangale from St Patrick’s Secondary School with 4 points and they join the seeded players who will later go into a preparations camp.

Chinthere said this is a tournament for SADC countries the previous one was in Mozambique.

Major international tournaments Malawi ever hosted were the Africa Junior Championship in 2007 at Kamuxu Academy and the Zone 4.3 in 2015 at Shire Highlands Hotel.

He added that the hosting is being partly funded by Africa Chess Confederation and the host association, through its Organising Committee chaired by Chessam president Susan Namangale, is currently sourcing sponsorship from various corporate companies and other stakeholders.

