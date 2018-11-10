Mchacha vows to continue verbal attacks: ‘I owe no one an apology’

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) outspoken Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha who has been appointed Deputy Minister of Homeland Security, has said he will not tone down his public scathing attacks on people who he said are bent at disrespecting President Peter Mutharika.

Mchacha, who is also legislator for Thyolo West Constituency, has recently launched verbal attacks on female politicians, especially those affiliated to newly formed UTM party which predominantly comprises former DPP functionaries.

Civil society organisations alleged that Mchacha’s appointment smacked of a reward coming after he publicly branded some female politicians as ‘prostitutes’ for holding different political views.

But in an interview with reporters after being sworn–in Mchacha said he will not tone down in defending his party.

“I am now wearing two hats—as a deputy minister I will speak on behalf of government and on the other hand. I am still the regional governor for DPP and I will continue to defend my party. I owe no one an apology,” said Mchacha.

He singled out women in UTM as the ones he was directing his insults and not all women in the country as it is being portrayed in the media.

“When people talk that I am castigating women, I don’t speak to all women in the country. I talk only to those who have gone to UTM because there some characters in that group,” said Mchacha.

He said he is delighted to have been chosen to work as a Deputy Minister promising to promote peace in the country.

