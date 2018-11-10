Mia says can’t quit MCP to join DPP a party making Malawians suffer

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice-President Sidik Mia has described rumours that he is switching from MCP to join the ruling Democratic Progressive Part (DPP), saying he is waiting the time when Lazarus Chakwera will rule this country because currently the DPP has completely failed.

Mia was speaking at Mtsimude School Ground in the area of Senior Chief Msamala in Balaka as well as in Balaka West constituency where he said he is not moved with this smear campaign bent at tarnishing his good image.

He said DPP has messed up the economy of this country and that its days are numbered.

The MCP vice president said he cannot join a party which is making the people suffer.

Mia assured people of Balaka that MCP will revive social, political and economic status of this country of which the people are nostalgic of as well as introduce new ones that shall uplift people’s livelihoods.

He said he is aware that Malawians have struggled economically under the current leadership, giving an example where people have suffered by walking long distances to access health services only to be told that the hospitals have run out of drugs.

Mia assured that the MCP government will revive the almost dysfunctional health services by ensuring that the right medical drugs shall be readily available in hospitals and also ensure that patients are rushed to hospital through the increased and most effective ambulance service.

On agriculture, Mia said MCP will introduce universal subsidy against the current system that only benefit a few leaving the majority in the cold, adding that this crucial sector will be given a huge priority to ensure that farmers benefit from their sweat.

He said this will be guaranteed through consistent prediction of prices before harvest.

Mia also promised the people that their water woes will be a thing of the past as MCP will greatly focus on the people’s access to clean water throughout the year.

“The situation is pathetic however do not despair because all will be the thing of the past in May next year,” Mia said.

During the Balaka meetings Mia distributed party materials worth and also unveiled Haroon Mia as shadow MP for the area Balaka West.

He assured the people that he will continue working with MCP under its leadership led by Chakwera.

Mia, a successful businessman and politician officially joined the MCP in July 2017 and when he was unveiled by the party president at Ngabu Sports Ground, he had said he decided to join the MCP out of his own volition because it is the only party with credibility.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :