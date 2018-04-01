Malawi Chrstian leaders call for unity to face challenges 

Faith leaders have called for spiritual friendship among people in the country and to forge unity to face challenges and foil the evil designs of enemy forces.

The call was made at an Easter event which took place at Botanic Gardens in Lilongwe, as one way of demonstrating the love of Jesus who died on the cross.

Way of the Cross (WOC) – an interdenominational prayer ministry bridging or connecting churches – commemorated the day with a prayer walk.

WOC among its goals and objectives is to foster unity in the church-body of Christ calling the whole stream, whole movement of churches to cry out to God with one voice and purpose for the issues affecting the nations.

Rev James Chirwa from Word Alive Ministries said this year’s they were focusing much on Trpartite elections which are coming next year.

“As we are going towards general elections next year we want to focus on that. We are praying to seek God’s interventions so that he can direct us to bring-up leadership that will be God fearing,” Chirwa said.

According to Chirwa, if Christians come together and pray together he believes that God can use them to transform this nation.

“This nation belongs to God and the church is like a vehicle that God uses to change and transform his people for a better kingdom,” he said.

Chairperson for the WOC, Pastor Rangford Chokhotho said the event has been so special in terms of the patronage noting that this time around most youths have shown commitment towards the event which he described as the future for the WOC.

“In terms of attendance it is growing each and every year, because this time around most youth have joined the WOC,” Chokhotho said.

Some of the activities held during the prayers included a joint praise and worship, panel discussion and torch and flag parade among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :