DPP governor accused of creating parallel structures

April 1, 2018 Chancy Namadzunda – Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Accusations have emerged towards ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Eastern Region Governor Julius Paipi by some of the party’s followers and members of Parliament  (MPs) from the region for working against the party.

PP Eastern Region Governor, Julius Paipi

Among others, Paipi is being accused of sidelining the DPP MPs and the party’s regional structure when holding political rallies in their respective constituencies where he is also alleged to be planting aspirant Parliamentarians to antagonize the seating MPs.

This, however,  has raised serious concerns for popularity of the party considering the claimed strides which Muhammed Sadik Mia and the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  is making in the region.

As a party, DPP is said to have agreed that there would be no shadow MPs in areas where the party has a sitting MP. Shadow MPs are only allowed in areas where the party has no Members of Parliament.

In the North and center DPP has held regional meetings with sitting MPs and aspirants from areas where the party is not represented. This, the party say is aimed at strengthening the already existing structures.

But in the Eastern region meeting which is scheduled for Saturday next week, Paipi has invited both sitting and aspirants MPs from constituencies which are already represented by the party, something which has irked the MPs.

“Since his appointment as RG [regional governor] he has been working against the policies of the party. He has created amenity with sitting MPs because he wants to field his own preferred candidates in constituencies. This is not on because as MPs we have people that follow us. It is very unfortunate that the party’s leadership is not reacting to this development which can make the party to perform poorly during the forthcoming elections,” said a an MP from Ntcheu who did not want to be mentioned.

Among other things, the MPs we talked to blames their RG for not respecting the party structures in favor of using people who have not positions into the party.

“As MPs we have agreed that we should seat back and leave him to work. A single person cannot cultivate votes for the president. We live in our constituencies and we know how MCP [Malawi Congress Party] is working. This scares a lot,” says another MP.

Efforts to talk to Paipi proved futile as all his mobile phone numbers could not be reached when we tried them several times.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "DPP governor accused of creating parallel structures"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Gwemula
Guest
Gwemula

Mwina simukumpatsa za corruption zo nde waona kuti mulibe phindu koma apeze ake kuti azizadya nao bwino osati inu anthu akuba ofuna muzidya nokha mugwa muona Chaka che ndichino 15months to go!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes 18 seconds ago
MAGUFULI
Guest
MAGUFULI
Ooo oh God please Remove the scales of blindness from the eyes of my fellow MALAWIANS so that we can see that BUSHIRI IS ANSWER TO OUR HARDSHIPS OTHERWISE WE WILL REGRET LIKE NEVER BEFORE IN HUMAN HISTORY PLEASE PAC CHIEFS CHURCH LEADERS INVITE BUSHIRI TO RESCUE THIS COUNTRY PLEASE
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes 52 seconds ago
Bandawe
Guest
Bandawe

What does Bushiri know about governance? Amadziwa kuwelenga complex material? Kapena adzidzawapatsa anthu zaulere.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes 49 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes