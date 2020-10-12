Malawi coach pleased with clean sheet against Zimbabwe

Malawi national football team head coach Meke Mwase said on Sunday that his charges had “clear opportunities” to win their 0-0 draw at home to Zimbabwe Warriors in an international friendly at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe Township, Blantyre.

Malawi were looking to return to winning ways just days after going down 1-0 to Zambia in Lusaka, with the Zimbabweans gunning for victory as well.

There were a few half-hearted moments either side, but goalless were how it finished in an empty stadium as a preventative measure against coronavirus.

The match was shown live to Mibawa TV.

In his post-match interview, Malawi coach Mwase rued the missed chances which he attributed to rustiness since his side has been inactive due to the virus pandemic.

“We are playing these games to prepare for Afcon [2020 Africa Cup of Nations] qualifiers.

“In the game against Zimbabwe at home, we tried not to concede and we need to score goals but unfortunately we wasted great opportunities,” said Mwase.

He continued: “I am very pleased not to have conceded a goal.”

Zimbabwean coach Zdravko Logarusic said he was “surprised” with Malawi performance “because they are much better than I expected.”

Both teams are preparing for next month’s Afcon back-to-back qualifiers.

The Flames face Burkina Faso while the Warriors date reigning African champions Algeria.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares