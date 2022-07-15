Malawi coach says Orlando Pirates mistreated star player

Malawi National Football Team coach Mario Marinica has said star player Gabadinho Mhango was mistreated at his former club Orlando Pirates, leading to his loss of form.

The Romanian said the treatment dealt a psychological blow to the former Nyasa Big Bullets striker who did not know whether he was wanted or not at the Buccaneers barely a year after he won South Africa top league Golden Boot with the club.

“Obviously, he had a tough time with his former club. I think he was mistreated by his club (Pirates).

“He was not told as a player you are good enough or we don’t want you. He was in between,” Marinica said in an interview.

Asked if Gabadinho told him his struggles at Pirates, Marinica said he did not need to but he was aware of his player’s predicament.

“He didn’t have to tell me anything. I know everything and I am his coach. I have information about every player I work with. I know exactly what happened with the his club,” he said.

Gabadinho put behind his problems at his former club such as a lack of game time to put up a sensational performance at Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations.

He scored three goals, two goals in a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe and a sensational goal against heavyweights Morocco despite the Flames 2-1 loss.

His Afcon performance was the centre of discussion as Orlando Pirates coaches kept on sidelining him for game time.

He has sealed a move to AmaZulu where he is expected to revive his career.

