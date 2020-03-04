Malawi coaches interview results out this week – FAM

Results of interviews that the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) conducted to recruit head coaches for the Malawi Under 17 and Under 20 national teams will be out before the end of this week.

Deklerk Msakakuona, Trevor Kajawa, George Zulu and Milleous Pofera Jegwe were interviewed on the position of Head Coach for the Under 17 national team while Bob Mpinganjira, Tione Mhone, Leo Mpulula, Aubrey Nankhuni and South Africa based Patrick Mabedi were interviewed on the position of Head Coach for the Under 20 national team.

Blue Eagles tactician, Msakakuona, has been at the helm of the Malawi Under 17 national football team since 2017 on part time basis but now the Head Coach for the Under 17 and Under 20 will have to sign a one year contract with the Malawi Government just as the senior national team coach, Meke Mwase, has done.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Symon Mvundula, has said government is waiting for a report from a board from FAM that conducted the interviews so that government can finally act on the recruitment of the coaches.

“Everything went on very well. The interviews were conducted and the board of interviewers has to write the Principle Secretary of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. The PS will in turn notify the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) on the recruitment.

“This is just an employment process but after all this, we will hand over the coaches to FAM because these coaches will be paid by government but will be reporting to FAM,” explained Mvundula.

FAM will be responsible for hiring members of technical panels under the successful coaches.

