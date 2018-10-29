Malawi College of Health Sciences students storm OPC

Over 90 Malawi College of Health Sciences on Monday stormed the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) to force authorities end staff strike and open the college.

It was not immediately known who the students were meeting but representatives of the students were allowed into the offices of the OPC on Monday morning.

Staff at the college are on strike demanding increased pension, among other issues.

One of the students James Oswald said the students are not getting food from the college cafeteria because cooks have joined the strike, making survival at the college hard.

“In addition, we are getting threats from some staff members who say we will be fired because we are refusing to leave the campus,” said Oswald.

He said the students want the government to intervene, saying the closure of the college would negatively affect their studies.

The students sat peacefully, chatting as they awaited their colleagues who were in a meeting with OPC officials to come back and brief them on what transpired from the meeting.

They said they will not leave OPC until a lasting solution is found to the problem.

