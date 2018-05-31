Malawi commercial capital Blantyre becomes twin city to Norfolk of Nebraska

Blantyre City Council (BCC) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on twin city relationship with the City of Norfolk in Nebraska, United States of America.

The twinning ceremony of the two cities was held on Wednesday, in the Council Chamber of Blantyre City council where the Mayor for Blantyre City, Councilor Wild Ndipo and the Mayor of Norfolk City in Nebraska, Councilor Josh Moenning signed the MOU.

Mayor for Blantyre City Councilor Wild Ndipo said he was delighted to host the Mayor of Norfolk together with his delegation.

“I am proud and honoured to host the Mayor of Norfolk City, His Lordship Josh Moenning and his delegation and to hold this historical ceremony of reaffirming our commitment to the friendship between our cities of Blantyre and Norfolk”, he said.

Ndipo said that he believed the friendship agreement would be of mutual benefit to the two cities and that they would endeavor to make the agreement a success so that people in the two cities benefit in all key sectors.

The Mayor added Blantyre as a commercial city of Malawi which is agro based would benefit in the agriculture sector through Norfolk investors who wwould have a readily available market for farming equipments.

He pointed out thaty, “Malawi has to graduate from a hoe based farming to machine based thereby migrating to commercial farming.”

Ndipo said that the partnership would be used to develop international cultural and sporting links and promotion of visitor movement between the two cities.

“Blantyre and Norfolk can promote exchange of best practices and new ideas on service delivery for arts, culture, heritage and leisure through exploration of opportunities for cultural and sporting investment,” he stated.

The Mayor for Norfolk City, Josh Moenning said that this is the first time for Norfolk to establish a twin city relationship in Africa as such the city would work hand in hand with Blantyre for the common good of its citizens.

“This is first time for us to establish a twin city relationship in Africa and we are already feeling at home in this warm heart of Africa,” he said.

Apart from Norfolk city, BCC has sister city relationships with Hannover in Germany, Nanchang in China, Ndola in Zambia, Quelimane in Mozambique and Dar-es Salaam in Tanzania just to mention a few.

