Escom in K54bn debt, parliament questions K179bn Malawi govt domestic debt

May 31, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom)  has asked the government to bail out the state run power house with a K54 billion which it accumulated as a debt.

Chiphiko: ESCOM debt could be a scam

This came to light during the ongoing parliamentary cluster meetings in Lilongwe.

Secretary to Treasury Ben Botolo confirmed the debt.

“But we are not bailing them now, we dont have the money. MRA (Malawi Revenue Authority) cannot just collect all that much at one goal,” Botolo said.

State controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation also asked for more money to pay for debts.

Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee of parliament Rhino Chiphiko said the K54 billion debt for Escom could be a scam to fund the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaign ahead of the 2019 polls.

“This debt has been there it was just in millions, it is very surprising that it is now in billions,” said Chiphiko.

He said the government will secretly fund Escom. Chiphiko also wondered how the government has a K179 billion domestic debt, saying this was reckless.

Chiphiko said the government is insenstive of the economic situation the country is facing.

“Actually much of the borrowing is for consumption which is bad for the nation,” he said.

He said much of the debt also goes to the payment of interest on debt.

Omex70
Omex70

This is now becoming very unbearable. Dpp led government is a burden to Malawians.

Pita Wa Kuba
Pita Wa Kuba

I thought ESCOM is in money making business, where are those debts coming from,,, we use electricity and we pay cash,, how come they are accumulating this debt………. koma mbala zili ku DPP

Kholowa mkabudula
Kholowa mkabudula
Can escom say how they use the collections as they are not investing anywhere? Someone is milking this dog for sure and i am 100%. Malawians vote wisely as the rulling pigs are taking things for granted, Chaponda ali be mulandu but even kids could see that something is wrong. How silly are we to be treated like this? The only country that is keeping the oldest finance minister and a thief who overpowered any office and issue documents just to bail out chaponda, what kind of rubbish are we malawians just to let these pigs abuse offices just to… Read more »
khodo
khodo

We need to go for serious demos so that they should know we can’t be toralating with foolish things the money is jus too much

Joliba
Joliba

This is cumulative from way back in 2010.Mphuma MRI umbili

