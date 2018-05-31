Chilima Movement official says DPP convention illegal

Mulanje south legislator Bon Kalindo has trashed the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) call for a convention in June, saying the secretary general’s mandate expired in March 2018.

“The convention is illegal because Grazider Jeffrey wa Jeffrey does not hold any position in the party because her mandate expired in March,” he said.

He said the best way to resolve the matter was to call for a party he National Governing Council (NGC)meeting to make a waiver inorder to allow the officials whose positions expired to make a call for a convention.

DPP’s NGC has not met for the last four years, party officials confirmed,

Political scientist Mustafa Hussein of University of Malawi said the only future for the party lies in the convention.

“It would have been better if both parties accepted the convention despite the flaws,” he said.

Jeffrey said the yet to be named chairman of the convention would announce the exact date for the convention.

She said she does not know the Chilima Movement.

The convention announcement also comes amid divisions in the governing party as some have openly opposed the candidature of incumbent President Peter Mutharika at the convention and opted for the automatic takeover of vice president Saulos Chilima as the party’s torch bearer in next year’s elections while another section wants Mutharika to continue at the helm.

The later camp has through the media threatened to block the Chilima camp from attending the convention.

Article 8, point 4 of the DPP Constitution National stipulates that a National Political Conference shall consist of all members of the NGC, Regional Committee Members, District Committee Members and nine dully accredited delegates from each constituency drawn from the main committee, the Women’s Committee and the Youth Committee.

“Among the responsibilities, the conference shall review reports from the NGC and such other bodies as may be required on the progress and functions of the party. It shall also review and approve the policies and operations of the party and elect office holders to various positions in the party,” it reads.

The set convention will be the third this year after that of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) which were marred by conflicts. The United Democratic Party (UDF) and the People’s Party (PP) are yet to announce dates for their conventions.

