Malawi confirms three cases of coronavirus: President Mutharika calls for calm

April 2, 2020 Mike Fiko - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Malawi has declared its first three confirmed cases of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) following a statement from President Peter Mutharika on Thursday evening.

Mutharika: 3 confirmed cases of the virus in Malawi

Mutharika in a television broadcast said the three are a Malawian of Asian origin who travelled to India, her relative and their house maid marking the first confirmed cases of the novel virus in  country.

In a Special Address to the Nation that lasted one minute and 23 seconds monitored on Times TV, Mutharika said one of the patients is a 63-year-old woman.

The other two are her relation and her domestic worker.

Nyasa Times reporter earlier that Ministry of Health officials and medical staff wearing protective suits and face masks stormed the Area 9 residence of the family to carry the tests  including those of their workers at the servant quarters.

Mutharika said  the family has been quarantined to be treated and that medical officials will trace people who they have been in contact with to test them.

The President urgent the nation to “remain calm.”

Mutharika said he will announce new strict measures to prevent Covid-19 spreading.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango  said the country has adequate facilities, equipment and medication to handle the crisis.

“We now have started testing. We have also upgraded our laboratory. We are working with the College of Medicine. We have centres for Ebola cases which are fully equipped across the country, these are what we will use,” said Malango.

Covid-19 threat t has so far killed over 36 000 people and infected over 750 000 others worldwide.

On the other hand, Africa has since confirmed over 4 600 cases and over 140 deaths in 46 of the continent’s 54 countries.

Kingdom come
Our porous borders mix our unpatriotic judge kenyatta equals disaster. Just send them to live with learned judge kenyatta

2 hours ago
Mtete
We turn to the ever merciful, forgiving and loving God Almighty

2 hours ago
MMGH
This is quite a sad development. Please be diligent and look after yourselves. Isolation and lockdown is going to be a challenge in our country where the majority of us are on A hand to mouth plan and we must seek food on a daily basis. Please take precaution and let’s pray for our nation. I have a safety guide video which I have found very helpful. If anyone is interested, drop me your whatsapp number and I will share it with you – hoping you will also find it useful. Much love to all Malawians – Sons and Daughters… Read more »

2 hours ago
Manyangalabwidi
He is the one to go first. Corona virus is very unforgiving

2 hours ago
Test
This is no joking matter. This disease can come even for you and your family. These are the times to realise that indeed we are nothing.

2 hours ago
Boma lenileni
It was just a matter of time…. too bad for our impoverished nation..hope it wont spread so much..

2 hours ago
Mzika
Malawi kukonda kuchinyitsa kumapeto

2 hours ago
Starrett81
Shaa!!!

2 hours ago
Joseph Banda
Ma Judge, ndiye mwakhulupilira kuti Coronavirus is real. This fool who wanted Children to go back to school MUST RESIGN

3 hours ago
Kambewa chisale
Foseki
Amp should go and visit the family . Corrrona is under control in Malawi.

3 hours ago
Kambewa chisale
Fosek
Why are you cheating, you don’t have enough facilities and equipment. Remember that front Line staff Nurses,Doctors nead protective equipment

3 hours ago