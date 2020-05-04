Malawi coronavirus cases now at 41: 2 Tanzanians test positive in Blantyre

Two cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic have been registered in Blantyre , Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has confirmed.

Mhango said the two patients of Covid-19 are Tanzanian nationals. One is truck driver while the other is his assistant.

“They came into the country on May 2 2020,” said the minister.

The new two cases now brings the total cases in Malawi to 41.

So far, Lilongwe has registered 23 cases with two deaths while Blantyre has recorded 11 cases with one death. Mzuzu has three cases. Chikwawa, Zomba, Nkhotakota, and Karonga have registered one case each, respectively.

On March 12 2020, World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic.

President Peter Mutharika on March 20 2020 declared a State of Disaster.

