Malawi coronavirus cases soar to 23: Now spreading in the ‘hood’
Ministry of Health Principal Secretary (PS) Dan Namarika has sounded an alarm for Malawians to take a cautious approach in an attempt to tackle the rapid spread of coronavirus, announcing that the country has so far recorded six new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number case to 23.
Addressing a news conference in Blantyre, Namarika said two of the cases just came into the country from abroad.
The cases are from Kaliyeka Squatter Township in Lilongwe and also the populous ‘hood’ Area 25 in the capital, according to Namarika.
Namarika said Ministry of Health is tracing the contacts of all the cases.
He said the major concern is that these new cases are coming from high density areas.
Namarika explained that Wednesday alone the country has registered five new Covid-19 cases.
One was registered Tuesday bringing the number to 6 cases in the last 24 hours.
He said one of the patient had recently visited India and the other was in Tanzania.
Namarika cautioned that based on the Kuunika Modelling of the virus pandemic, out of the 17 million population, Lilongwe could be the hardest hit with 1.5 million Covi-19 patients’ expected and 5 000 deaths.
Malawi has a relatively small number of infections compared to other countries, but there are concerns a sudden surge in cases could lead to a major outbreak in the landlocked southern African poor nation.
Commentators are calling on authorities to enforce social distancing measures and do widespread testing for Covid-19.
Basi walowa kwa Nsundwe’
Lilongwe has been the evil centre the past months, now its time to repent
Izi ndi zomwe a opposition ndi bungwe lawo la HRDC akufuna. Wake up Malawi
Why are we still hearing cases like the suspected corona case recently travelled to India. Does it means India still has flights from there. And our airports are still open and so are our boarders? Chitipweteka chinthuchi tikamapanga masewera amenewa
Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda. Talk !!!!!!
Close the boarders please
I think Namarika and team are celebrating that the number of infections is surging so that they can justify the theft of money they are involved in. Various stakeholders have suggested that you close the borders, but you are not paying attention – you continue to leave the borders open. Does it make sense to tell us that some of the infected people have imported the virus from abroad? Namarika and Dausi you don’t wish Malawians well due to your lust for money.
INETU NDIKUDABWA… KWAMBIRITU!!!….
KODI NDIMAYESA MUMATI KULIBE CORONAVIRUS?
KUFUNA UDINDO MPAKA KUFA UBONGO?
Recently visited India and the other Tanzania. Just KILL them. End of story.