Malawi coronavirus cases soar to 23: Now spreading in the ‘hood’

April 22, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Ministry of Health Principal Secretary (PS) Dan Namarika has sounded an alarm for Malawians to take a cautious approach in an attempt to tackle the rapid spread of coronavirus, announcing that the country has so far recorded six new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number case to 23.

Namarika says major concern is that these new cases are coming from high density areas.- Photo by Joshua Malango, MoH

Addressing a news conference in Blantyre, Namarika said two of the cases just came into the country from abroad.

The cases are from Kaliyeka Squatter Township in Lilongwe and also the populous ‘hood’ Area 25 in the capital, according to Namarika.

Namarika said Ministry of Health is tracing the contacts of all the cases.

He said the major concern is that these new cases are coming from high density areas.

Namarika explained that Wednesday alone the country has registered five new Covid-19 cases.

One was registered Tuesday bringing the number to 6 cases in the last 24 hours.

He said one of the patient had recently visited India and the other was in Tanzania.

Namarika cautioned that based on the Kuunika Modelling of the virus pandemic, out of the 17 million population, Lilongwe could be the hardest hit with 1.5 million Covi-19 patients’ expected and 5 000 deaths.

Malawi has a relatively small number of infections compared to other countries, but there are concerns a sudden surge in cases could lead to a major outbreak in the landlocked southern African poor nation.

Commentators are calling on authorities to enforce social distancing measures and do widespread testing for Covid-19.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
PedeguOyiyaGood citizenChiombagagaNeil Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Pedegu
Guest
Pedegu

Basi walowa kwa Nsundwe’

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Good citizen
Guest
Good citizen

Lilongwe has been the evil centre the past months, now its time to repent

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chiombagaga
Guest
Chiombagaga

Izi ndi zomwe a opposition ndi bungwe lawo la HRDC akufuna. Wake up Malawi

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Neil
Guest
Neil

Why are we still hearing cases like the suspected corona case recently travelled to India. Does it means India still has flights from there. And our airports are still open and so are our boarders? Chitipweteka chinthuchi tikamapanga masewera amenewa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Independent Diplomat
Guest
Independent Diplomat

Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda. Talk !!!!!!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Neil
Guest
Neil

Close the boarders please

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mpakateni
Guest
Mpakateni

I think Namarika and team are celebrating that the number of infections is surging so that they can justify the theft of money they are involved in. Various stakeholders have suggested that you close the borders, but you are not paying attention – you continue to leave the borders open. Does it make sense to tell us that some of the infected people have imported the virus from abroad? Namarika and Dausi you don’t wish Malawians well due to your lust for money.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Oyiya
Guest
Oyiya

INETU NDIKUDABWA… KWAMBIRITU!!!….
KODI NDIMAYESA MUMATI KULIBE CORONAVIRUS?
KUFUNA UDINDO MPAKA KUFA UBONGO?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
YRUsostupid!
Guest
YRUsostupid!

Recently visited India and the other Tanzania. Just KILL them. End of story.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares