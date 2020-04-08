Malawi coronavirus patient used uncharted routes from South Africa

Chikwawa district health officials say the sole coronavirus patient in the district used uncharted routes to get to Malawi from South Africa.

District Health Officer Dr Stalin Dzinkanda said the unnamed patient is now in isolation whilst his family members in chief Ngabu’s area in the district are in quarantine as they await to be tested for the virus.

“He came three weeks ago from South Africa and used the uncharted routes,” said Dzinkanda.

He said the hospital is also tracing other people who came into contact with the patient soon after his arrival into the country.

The Chikwawa person is the eighth coronavirus patient in the country and one of the patients died on Tuesday.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said at a news conference in Lilongwe on Tuesday that: “The person confirmed in Chikwawa is a 30-year-old gentleman who travelled from South Africa on March 16 2020.”

The minister, who is chairing the Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 appealed to Malawians: “Please let us continue to observe the prevention guidelines we have put in place: regular hand washing, social distancing and avoiding handshakes and observe self-quarantine rules as provided if you have recently returned from a hot spot country.”

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi said police will intensify patrols in uncharted routes.

Covid-19 has rapidly spread from China to European countries and the United States of America, and global cases have exceeded 1.4 million. The number of deaths, however, is still rising.

