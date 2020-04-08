Savenda Chitipa Utd releases players amid Covid-19

Management of Savenda Chitipa United has released all its players to go home and wait from there as to when the TNM Super League might kick off amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

It will however be very difficult to monitor the players from their homes as some come from distant places like Blantyre, Lilongwe, Kasungu and Mzuzu.

Vice general secretary for Savenda Chitipa United, Marshall Mwenechanya, says the club will wait until government makes a statement of relief on the pandemic before recalling the players.

“It was difficult for us to keep the players together in this crisis. We feel human life is more precious at this point in time than football.

“It may be difficult for us to monitor all our players as they will be at their respective homes but we have advised them to take care of themselves by following all the precautionary measures,” Mwenechanya told a local radio station.

