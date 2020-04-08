MCP hits back at Mutharika over violent attacks accusations
Main opposition the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has hit back at President Peter Mutharika, saying it is his Democratic Progressive Party which promotes violence in the country.
MCP publicity secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali was reacting to Mutharika’s address to the nation last night in which he accused the MCP president Lazarus Chakwera of promoting violent attacks.
Munthali said the accusation against his party was unfortunate and an indication that the DPP administration lacks direction in running government affairs.
“The statement by the President is attempting to divert people’s attention from the issue,” said Munthali.
Mutharika also described rumours about blood suckers as a political strategy by opposition parties.
In the special address on Tuesday, Mutharika said Chakwera is encouraging acts of violence against members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who have had their houses torched and their property destroyed.
According to Mutharika, Chakwera has ordered his followers to catch and kill innocent people who are reported to be collecting national identity (ID) cards from villagers.
“As a supposed man of God himself, I want to appeal to Reverend Chakwera’s conscious that we are dealing with God’s people and these people are already distressed with coronavirus.
“Let us love Malawians, every life is precious,” said Mutharika.
On rumours about bloodsucking, Mutharika said political leaders are creating the rumours to cause panic and distress among Malawians.
“They are creating these rumours purely for political gain. First, they spread the rumour then they label some people as suspects and they mobilise people to kill those innocent people,” said Mutharika.
He added that the creators of the bloodsucking rumours have vehicles and they move around at night in the Central Region where they intimidate and kill people.
Mutharika also connected the rumours to the 2020 presidential elections saying similar rumours spread in the Southern Region prior to the 2019 elections.
“We know this is a political strategy for some people who want to create panic to suppress people from registering for the 2020 elections,” said Mutharika.
He then thanked the Malawi police for arresting 158 people suspected of being involved in mob justice and criminal acts related to the blood sucking rumours and political violence.
The Malawi leader ordered the Malawi Defence Force to work with the police in intensifying patrol to ensure Malawi remains a country of order and peace.
But Munthali said Mutharika should not bring in politics in very serious issue.
“He should not bury his head in the sand. Malawians know that it is the DPP which unleashes cadets to terrorise people,” he said.
Munthali said Chakwera and the MCP are peace loving.
At least a dozen people have been killed due to the blood suckers myths and superstitions.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Chipani chokupha!president wake mfalisi Kusiya za mkachisi Kuka lowa ndale,kuyamba kutukwana kumakamba zokhetsa mwadzi. Chipani cha pioneer ndi ayufi! Chipani chokhoma wathu ndi mahamala, chipani chodyetsa wanthu kung’ona, chipani chomanga wanthu without trial for years upon years.Chipani choker wopulezidenti wake Satha kugulira wamayi wakunyumba nsapato. I can’t expert any less from Mcp and it’s leaders still thinking like make dzana Kufuna kumawophyeza wathu. Intimidation and violence. Kupha kumakamba za ngodya zinayi. Zopusa ine yayi. There is no way I can vote mcp. Mwina wabakha wa Utm olo mbakuwaku. Mcp yayi ni mabvi.
APM is a dull person, dustbin material
U are a very smart person who can’t do anything about it despite being smart but look up to apm to save u and ur loved ones from many things including corona. Let that sink in
Moti.a.munthali ngakhale kupanda manyaziko, ndani sanaone ndi maso zomwe mwakhala mukuchita mdziko muno? Chaona maso mtima suiwalatu…musayambe kulusa mmayankhulidwe ,chifukwa.zala.zayamba.kuloza.inuyo…
Iwenso ndi dustbin
PUT COMMENTS DIRECTED TO PEACEBUILDING CHAKWERA IS A REVEREND.KUSANJIKA SIKOMAKHALA SATANA.
Kuti komwe mbusa amathawa nkachisi Kukalowa ndale. Olo martin Luther he was a freedom rights fighter not a politician, don’t confuse the two. Chakwela ndi chikhamu.. ziwanda zidachoka mu nkhumba.
Mutharika should stop focusing on the main opposition and it’s leader Lazarus chakwera rather than focusing on the big issues Malawi is facing as a nation. Like what he did on corona virus update was a great progress that to say opposition opposition bra bra . Was expecting a speech that could wrap up the whole nation of Malawi together , he afraid of MCP n the leadership of chakwera I think so. Why should he mentioning John chisi Rasta chikomeni 😂😂😂 are they too not oppositions every time chakwera MCP 😄😄
All chakwera does is talk about muntharika
The president should have touched on those collecting national IDs. What is his say on the ID collection under the guise of giving out loans? Did he launch the loan scheme as a ploy to rig election? Why did he not condemn the practice of collecting peoples IDs and why is it rampant in the Central region and not in the South? There is no way Mutharika can give more loans in the Central region than in the South.
MCP should not waste time responding to useless views of a senile old man who is so desperate to cling on to power at all cost. We have a far big problem on our hands as a nation and I would expect MCP and all opposition parties to be pushing the government on how they are or will handle the covid 19 issue in our country. At the moment I have heard nothing from the government on what they are doing to increase capacity in our already overloaded intensive care units to accommodate the inevitable covid 19 patients. Nothing on… Read more »
Mcp always attacks muntharika has he no right to attack too? U see the wrong autocratic mentality u Mcp zealots have. you think only ur opinion matters.
Is there anybody in Malawi who still respect for Chakwera let alone Maurice Munthari. The spirit of God departedn from these people long time ago. We all know that Chakwera has been sponsoring his Nsundwe thugs to cause havoc and they were being ferried by Ntambo to kill and destroy.
This ok man Peter isn’t sleeping with MCP and chakwera kkkk. The bloodsucking rumours started with this social media networks voice clips from Zambia that were coming to Malawi so the fear gripped in people’s through this way , and that Zambia and Northern region Malawi are boundaries this is why the fake rumours have spread out over and very fast that if they see strange people especially men and more especially at nights they take a person as a threat. What do you expect from opposition if you go with their tax money’s pretending to help them giving loans… Read more »
President Mutharika has lost direction and he is trying his best to point his fingers at someone else for his incompetence. This is sad!