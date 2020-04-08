MCP hits back at Mutharika over violent attacks accusations

Main opposition the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has hit back at President Peter Mutharika, saying it is his Democratic Progressive Party which promotes violence in the country.

MCP publicity secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali was reacting to Mutharika’s address to the nation last night in which he accused the MCP president Lazarus Chakwera of promoting violent attacks.

Munthali said the accusation against his party was unfortunate and an indication that the DPP administration lacks direction in running government affairs.

“The statement by the President is attempting to divert people’s attention from the issue,” said Munthali.

Mutharika also described rumours about blood suckers as a political strategy by opposition parties.

In the special address on Tuesday, Mutharika said Chakwera is encouraging acts of violence against members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who have had their houses torched and their property destroyed.

According to Mutharika, Chakwera has ordered his followers to catch and kill innocent people who are reported to be collecting national identity (ID) cards from villagers.

“As a supposed man of God himself, I want to appeal to Reverend Chakwera’s conscious that we are dealing with God’s people and these people are already distressed with coronavirus.

“Let us love Malawians, every life is precious,” said Mutharika.

On rumours about bloodsucking, Mutharika said political leaders are creating the rumours to cause panic and distress among Malawians.

“They are creating these rumours purely for political gain. First, they spread the rumour then they label some people as suspects and they mobilise people to kill those innocent people,” said Mutharika.

He added that the creators of the bloodsucking rumours have vehicles and they move around at night in the Central Region where they intimidate and kill people.

Mutharika also connected the rumours to the 2020 presidential elections saying similar rumours spread in the Southern Region prior to the 2019 elections.

“We know this is a political strategy for some people who want to create panic to suppress people from registering for the 2020 elections,” said Mutharika.

He then thanked the Malawi police for arresting 158 people suspected of being involved in mob justice and criminal acts related to the blood sucking rumours and political violence.

The Malawi leader ordered the Malawi Defence Force to work with the police in intensifying patrol to ensure Malawi remains a country of order and peace.

But Munthali said Mutharika should not bring in politics in very serious issue.

“He should not bury his head in the sand. Malawians know that it is the DPP which unleashes cadets to terrorise people,” he said.

Munthali said Chakwera and the MCP are peace loving.

At least a dozen people have been killed due to the blood suckers myths and superstitions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!