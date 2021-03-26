Malawi cotton production down by 70%

March 26, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Cotton production in the country is down by 70 per cent, a situation which is worrying agriculture authorities.

Cotton fields

Gracian Lungu, spokesperson for the ministry of Agriculture, has said the country will record a 70 percent decrease in cotton production.

According to Lungu, a lot of cotton farmers did not plant the crop this season as there were few buyers last year.

This low cotton production will negatively impact on the country’s forex.

Cotton farmers have also been asking for better prices of their commodity.

