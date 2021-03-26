Female candidate Ruth Chatata vows to bring development in Lilongwe Nsinja South 

One of the candidates for Lilongwe Nsinja South Constituency by-elections scheduled for March 30, Ruth Chatata has vowed to bring change by making sure the area is developed.

Chatata, who is the only female candidate told Nyasa Times in an interview, that it was a pity looking at the constituency undeveloped to the point that people drink from dirty untreated water.

“I am coming in to bring change. People need clean water. My first task will be to repair boreholes and drilling some more. And as an area that is just next to the dam , it is very sad to see people drink from dirty untreated water. So I will initiate to rehabilitate gravity fed piped water systems in order to expand clean water accessibility, “said Chatata, who is running on an independent ticket.

On education, Chatata said it is one of her priorities to promote good education in the area.

“As someone with a good education background, I want to help children in my constituency especially girls with necessities so that they do not drop out of school because of lack of basic needs as well as school fees.

“And I want to be a role model to say someone who comes from the same area just like them can make it in life, ” said Chatata, who holds a bachelor of arts degree in human resource management.

“Most of all I want to empower women. Our role is not just to give birth but we can be more than that. We can run businesses, as well as be employed and be able to support our families. Just to mention a few,” she said.

Quizzed on weather she is not intimidated being the only female candidate, she said,” I am not shaken at all. I mean as a Malawian everyone has the right to contest. And so I am just practising my right. I am confident that l will make it despite being the youngest of all the other contestants.” :

Chatata, who is an entrepreneur, also posses a post graduate diploma in Global Health Procurement and Supply Chain Management from Empower School of Health, Geneva.

She is also passionate about Global Health aswell as Community Service.

Chatata is also a big fun of sports and plays golf.

“Honestly speaking, people are tired. People are fed up. And people want change. So I pray that the people will make the right choice when voting come next week,” she said.

The by-election is being held in the area following the death of veteran Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentarian Lingson Belekanyama who until his death also as served as Minister of Local Government. His son, Francis, is the candidate for MCP.

