Malawi Council of Churches condemn ritual albino attacks

Malawi Council of Churches (MCC), an organization with membership across the country, condemned the ritual attacks and killings aimed at people living with albinism in the country, saying government and all Malawians of goodwill should be vigilant in curbing such attacks.

Reports of killings and abductions of persons with albinism in the country escalated in 2014, with records showing at least 23 have been killed since then, the recent one being that of Yasin Kwenda Phiri, 54, in Nkhata Bay.

In a statement signed by MCC’s Executive Board Chairperson Bishop Dr. Fanuel Emmanuel Magangani and General Secretary Bishop Dr. Gilford Immanuel Matonga, which was made available to Nyasa Times, the body observes that it is sad that many other people with albinism have been killed, maimed, and some of their graves exhumed by criminals who believe their body parts are a means to riches.

“We categorically condemn the monstrous killing of people with allbinism at all costs,” the churches said.

“These superstitious beliefs and inhuman acts are uncalled for as they deny people their dignity and their right to fully enjoy life, to participate in community engagements, and to contribute to the socio-economic development of their households, communities and the country in whole,” reads the statement adding that the Council as the Church of Christ believes that all human beings were created equal by God (Imago Dei), and that nobody has the right to abuse, maim or kill anyone for any reason – in this disturbing case – people with albinism.

The Council, continued the statement, noted the efforts of the Malawi Police Service who have so far apprehended some four suspects behind the recent Nkhata-Bay murder.

“It is the Council’s prayer that all culprits in all the more than sixty cases of violence against and the killing of people with albinism will be arrested and brought before the full might of the law,” it says.

Among other things, MCC has called upon all its member Churches to strongly speak against violence against people with Albinism.

“Malawi is a God fearing nation that cannot tolerate such superstitious and barbaric manifestations and all Malawians and other nationalities within and outside our borders to be vigilantes, eyes and ears, and defenders of our brothers and sisters with albinism.”

It further called upon all law agencies and government organs of the state and non-state actors Including the development partners to synergies their efforts in seeking strategies and designing systems that will put to rest this unfortunate, ungodly, and cold-hearted evil

MCC was established in 1942 to promote holistic development and foster unity, peace, justice and love among the human race, according to the MCC website.

