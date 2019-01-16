Gulf rocks house of God: Anglicans plan demo against Bishop Malasa

Protests are planned against Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire (ADUS) Bishop Brighton Malasa. forcing him to step down, Nyasa Times understands.

Anglican faithful in the Diocese are planning a demonstration against Malasa scheduled for this week.

Malasa is under a 30-day ultimatum to step down.

Ironically, the protest will be staged the very same week the Most Reverend Albert Chama-the Archbishop of Anglican Church in Central Africa who stays in Zambia is expected to jet into the country to help in resolving the wrangle between Malasa and parishioners concerned and representatives of the clergy in Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire (Adus).

Dust is refusing to settle after Bishop Malasa angered the congregants further by announcing transfers and appointments of some of the priests in his New Year message.

But the under-pressure bishop was forced to rescind the January 1 decision which he posted on social media platform, Facebook, after protests from parishioners concerned and representatives of the clergy.

Malasa took such a bold decision of transfers and appointments of priests after 41 out of 37 parishes met at St. George’s Parish in Zomba on December 15 agreed to remove him from office.

The recent move by Malasa was widely viewed by the faithful as an attempt to kill the mounting pressure.

A recent meeting which took place at Mpondasi Cathedral between the diocese, St George’s Parish executive and the mediator, Bishop Alinafe Kalemba, who was entrusted by the bishops of Anglican Council in Malawi to reconcile the warring parties yielded nothing because there was a general view that the matter was already referred to the Archbishop of Southern Province, Chama.

According to one of the senior Anglican faithful who is of the view that ‘Malasa must go’ revealed to Nyasa Times that preparations including printing of T-shirts with messages against Malasa’s leadership are already underway.

“On 17th January the unexpected will happen” the source said.

Nyasa Times through the source also understands that the Diocesan Secretary Mrs. Brenda Zembeni Maganga, who was dubiously appointed to her position by Malasa, refused to receive an endorsement letter of St. Georges Meeting and Resolutions from Balaka Anglican Church faithful.

According to a report presented at Balaka St Peters and St. Paul Anglican Church by the representative who was delegated to deliver the letter at the Bishop’s office (Name withheld) states that after refusing to receive the letter, Maganga took the delegate to the Bishop’s wife who angrily asked the contents of the letter before receiving it, reading it and later fumed at the sent messenger while mentioning names of some of the members who she believes are against her husband Bishop Malasa being at the helm of the Upper Shire Diocese.

Meanwhile, the letter had been dropped at St Lukes as the Balaka St Peters and St. Paul Anglican Church are planning to write the Bishop again asking him why the diocesan secretary refused to receive their letter and why the Bishops wife had to insult church members.

For so long, Bishop Malasa is being accused of funds abuse, greed and being power hungry.

Further, the parishes accuse the bishop of grabbing board chairmanships of most schools and health facilities in the Upper Shire Diocese which is regarded as the richest with St. Michael’s Girls Secondary School in Malindi, Mangochi, Malosa Secondary School, St. Luke’s Hospital, St. Luke’s Nursing School in Zomba, St. Martin Hospital in Malindi, Matope Health Centre and Nkope Health Centre and School for the Blind.

The diocese also jointly runs Chilema Ecumenical Training Centre with the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP).

Malasa has refused to comment anything since calls for his resignation started last year.

