Police should arrest Bon Kalindo’s attackers: UTM accuses DPP cadets for acting like ‘rabid dogs’

UTM Party has demanded the arrest of attackers of its Youth Director Bon Kalindo who was allegedly beaten up and left for dead by suspected governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Cadets on Wednesday morning.

Kalindo, who is on bail and facing charges that he insulted President Pater Mutharika at Balaka Police Station, said he was attacked in Mulanje by suspected regime thugs.

The DPP spokesman Nicholous Dausi has however said “the allegations smacks of drama antics.”

But UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said the attack on Kalindo is very unfortunate.

Kaliati called for police action on the attackers.

“Police should arrest Bon Kalindo’s attackers with the same zeal with which they arrested him for no apparent reason,” she said.

Kaliati said the DPP cadets are now acting like “rabid dogs” and have taken the law into their hands.

She bemoaned that this kind of situation sets a wrong precedent heading towards campaign period for the May 21 tripartite elections and could be a recipe for violence.

“Our police should act professionally. They should execute their duties objectively without bias. They should not be used by the DPP party simply because it is in power. They should know that another party can win this election and be in power. Things can change any moment,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has also called on police to investigate the matter and track down the perpetrators.

The civil society organisations (CSOs) say it is unfortunate that the DPP cadets get the guts and audacity to attack innocent people anyhow.

“They are free to attack people because the police are complicit and biased.

It is now clear that police impartiality is encouraging DPP cadets to commit more violence. Previously Jomo Osman a known DPP cadet from Bangwe attacked and humiliated an MCP sympathiser, the police did nothing.

“Recently, we saw a video clip of DPP cadets clad in blue regalia causing havoc at Kawale Police Station. They not only insulted police officers but threatened to beat them up, but nothing happened. Police did not arrest them.”

Added the rights defenders: “Before that, DPP cadets roughed up Honourable Patricia Kaliati at Parliament when UTM presidential candidate Saulos Chilima announced he was quitting DPP. This happened in full view of police officers at Parliament but nothing happened. No one was arrested nor disciplined.

“On the other hand, when an incident involves members in the opposition parties like UTM and MCP, Police are swift to take action. And in most cases, the action taken against opposition members is heavy handed and disproportionate. “

The CSOs observe that DPP members get preferential treatment at the expense of the rest of Malawians.

They calls for the law to apply to everyone equally regardless of their political affiliation.

