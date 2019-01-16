Tiwale talent room project rolled out to unearth budding creatives

Kuwala Creatives, a diverse talent agency in the country that searchs, trains, represents and manages some of the best professional talents in the Malawian entertainment industry, has announced that has rolled out a project whose aim is to unearth budding artists in various disciplines.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, the agency’s ability is to unearth hidden talent and match the aspirations of our professional talent with those of the industry.

“Our diverse pool of talent includes: musicians, dancers, models, actors, videographers, event hosts, DJs, keynote speakers, visual artists, comedians etcetera.

“[The project] is part of the regional initiative called the Resource of Open Minds (R.O.O.M) currently being implemented in three Southern Africa countries of Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi,” reads the statement released by the project coordinator, Denis Imaan.

According to Imaan, the project is expected to excite over 150 creatives through online workshops and mentorships from established artists, arts and talent managers, experts and partner organisations who will be announced in due course.

“Those applying will be expected to submit samples of their creative works for technical review and pre-selection. Interested artists and creatives can apply to be part of this project by filling an online form which is found on our website www.kuwalacreatives.com or sending a Whatsapp message or SMS to the following numbers +265994227270 or +265883098562,” said Imaan.

He added: “30 creatives will showcase their creative works during an arts festival to be held in March 2019 whose other purpose will be to select the overall 10 winners. Prior to the festival, the general public will also be voting for their favorite creative. The online voting will contribute to 60 percent of the vote while the judges will contribute 40 percent of the vote.”

