Mutharika says poverty is a choice: ‘Malawi on journey to prosperity’

President Peter Mutharika has said for every country, poverty is a choice, saying Malawi has begun a great journey from poverty to prosperity, urging Malawians to work together in developing the nation.

Mutharika, speaking at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) when he paid homage to national martyr Reverend John Chilembwe, said Malawi is not a poor country and there is need for Malawians to love one another and stop hatred for the sake of the country’s progress.

“What we need is to unite, be focused and work hard. Malawi is not a poor country; it is the people who are poor.

“But God did not create us to be poor people, so it is up to us to choose to be poor or not. Let us choose to make Malawi a prosperous nation. What we need is to work hard and love one another,” said Mutharika in a cool tone

Mutharika said he has a vision to develop Malawi as a country of beautiful roads in every part of the country.

“I see a great country where we create jobs for our skilled youth in every district, every constituency, and every community. Malawi will soon be a country where there shall be factories and jobs everywhere. That is why we are inviting foreign companies to invest in this country.

“Malawi shall be a great country where every community will have electricity and piped water. We have begun taking electricity and piped water to communities. And blackouts shall be no more,” said Mutharika who is seeking a second term in May 21 elections/

He said Malawi is becoming a great country where people have money in the pocket, food on the table, and a decent house for everyone.

“We are seeing people buying more cars because they have money in the pocket. Our cities are full of new cars because we have fixed the economy. We are seeing the Youth in our villages buying motorcycles because we empowered them to have money to spend.

“We are seeing men and women building decent houses because we have set new standards of prosperity. We are improving lives of ordinary men and women in the villages with cash transfers, public works program and building houses for vulnerable Malawians,” Mutharika said

The President said in five more years he will be in power, Malawi will be a different country where the lives of citizens will change for the better and forever…

“I know that most Malawians are good people ready to stand for what is good for our country. But there are also Malawians who want us to go backwards. There are Malawians who fight and deny the development you and I have begun.

“If some bring us politics of castigation, we will bring Malawians politics of development. If some bring us politics of hate, we will bring to Malawians politics of peace, love and unity,” he said.

Mutharika challenged that he will not allow anyone to take the country back from the development he has begun.

“I will not allow anyone to take us back to days of darkness, dictatorship and bloodshed. I will not allow anyone to make Malawi a lawless country. And in our spirit and unity, let us move forward with the good work John Chilembwe began,” he said.

Mutharika described Chilembwe as a spiritual, political and national leader who had good vision for the country.

He said: “Every year, we celebrate the life of Reverend John Chilembwe because he was the first Malawian who started the foundation of this nation. Chilembwe was a hard worker and a visionary leader who loved this country. Let us also love our country and care about one another.”

Added Mutharika: “I am glad we have continued his work. We have built Ida Chilembwe Community Technical College to train our Youth in skills and continue the industrial mission Chilembwe started.”

Government set January 15 to commemorate the life of Chilembwe who was born in 1871 and died on February 3 1915.

.

