YAED engages youth on Sexual Reproductive Health in Chiradzulu

It is believed that many young people in Malawi face similar situations; the chances of getting support to finish school are limited. Others leave school and get married than anticipated, however lack of access to contraception and accurate information about sexual and reproductive health is another different story to address.

In response to some health problems facing young people in Chiradzulu District, Youth in Agriculture for Economic Development (YAED) has equipped the youth with knowledge on issues to do with Sexual and Reproductive health (SRH).

YAED Director of Programs Happy Arnold said the organisation believes in a society of energetic and health young people for the creation of a well development community.

Arnold said the organisation understands that some parents find it difficult to discuss sexual and reproductive health issues with their children and that the educational system struggles to properly teach adolescents on the same, especially with regards to the use of contraception.

“There is a critical need for young people to be accurately taught about Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH’s) and given access to proper health services.

“Young people in the country are sexually active and that there is little desire to avoid pregnancy which leads to majority of them being exposed to sexually transmitted diseases leading to school dropout. Most of pregnancies among youth groups are unintended, and about half of these unintended pregnancies result in abortion – most of which are unsafe,” He said.

He added “as an organisation we believe in creating a health community where young people have access to information on SRH”.

One of the Project Volunteer Ivy Chisaka said the awareness platform in peer information education is vital and beneficial to the development of the country and encouraged fellow youth to value the knowledge they are acquiring from the project.

“Sharing knowledge on sexual reproductive health issues is very important and i advise my fellow youth to take these issues seriously,” he said

In partnership with HERVOICE FUND, YAED intends to engage eighty young people in Chiradzulu District of which at least seventy six have been reached.

