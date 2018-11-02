Malawi court orders registration of UTM as political party

The High Court in Blantyre has ordered the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties not to continue withholding the registration of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) of President Peter Mutharika’s political ally-turned-nemesis Vice-President Saulos Chilima.
The registration of UTM was rejected because the Movement opted to register using its abbreviation of ‘UTM’ instead of the full name which is ‘United Transformation Movement’.
However, lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta, representing Chilima, argued that it was illogical for the registrar to base his decision on information not provided by the applicants saying, besides, the movement was not granted a chance to be heard as required by rules of natural justice.
Presiding judge John Chirwa in his determination quashed the reasons by deputy registrar of political parties Chikumbutso Namelo that they cannot registrar the movement because of its use of the abbreviation instead of a full name as undemocratic.
The Court said UTM can be registered as such and ordered Registrar of Political Parties that UTM should be duly registered as a political party within seven days from September 21 2018 which means the party is now officially recognised.
The court judgement on the UTM registration will precede a fundraising dinner and dance the movement has organised at Comesa Hall tonight dubbed Kuwala Night which Chilima will attend and address the patrons.
Chilima will also be addressing a rally in Nkhotakota on Saturday.
Waona Namelo! I told u that UTM will be registered as such! manyazi bwa? Kupusa basi! You were getting orders from executive thieves, akupusisa mphwanga! Democracy will always win. Yellow card imeneyi! Wait for the red card on …………19
@ Adada, ndiye kuti ndizoona kuti mukumuopa Chilima eti? Nanga appeal ndi ya chiyani ngati zikukukhudzani bwanji? Tinene kuti ndi DPP inapangitsa registrar kukana registration of UTM? Ndipotu mukodzedwa ndithu ndipo gogo wanuyo akomoka!
A waste of time and resources by the Registrar. Why not register the party then let the voters decide. Judiciary have a lot of cases to deal with without bringing on unnecessary work load and building up hype.
apm & the democratic pangas party onse ali mmadzi hahahaha, get ready to exit the government & to get arrested. SKC is headed for the presidency!!
I am registering my party. Its name is UkatambatambaTembenuka Mbuyo (UTM) Party
Politics it about ideology but remember amalawi siwopusa ayi they can see and wait the big judgement it is still on the way ppl in the village they have power to judge so DPP watch out
@Mbanji, how I wish you were close to APM. For a better Malawi we need to be united, no Chewa, Lhomwe, Yao, Tumbuka, Ngoni, Mang’anja and Tonga. United we stand and divided we fall. Unfortunately most of our political leaders are far from accepting this. They have failed to walk the talk.
Tipanga Appeal osaopa
Why do we keep anthu opanda nzeru ma office? This was a straight forward issue. I don’t understand the assistant registrar. Which school did he go? Kungozipangitsa manyazi and kulakwitsa anthu ena osalakwa anyozedwe. You deserve to be fired with no pension. Think of the money spent on this case.
Government get rid of him.
God bless the judge.
Do you honestly think the poor guy refused to register UTM out of his own volition? He’s just a poor victim of DPP’s misrule like the rest of us…