Malawi courts to shut down again, staff down tools over salary increment demands

Courts are on Wednesday expected to shut down as support staff will be on sit in to force the government honour its commitment to give the support staff a 27 pay rise.

Spokesperson for the support staff Andrew Hariwa accused the government of going back on its words after an initial commitment in May.

“The government wrote a letter on 7 May, committing to raise the salaries but up to now, nothing is happening,” said Hariwa.

He said this means both the lower and high courts will be closed and the staff would only return to work after the salary increment are effected.

However, Ministry of Finance spokesperson Davis Sado said Treasury approved the increments long ago.

“We did our part, we approved the salary increments, its up to the relevant government departments to effect and implement this,” said Sado.

Nyasa Times could not get a comment from the office of the registrar of the High Court which is supposed to implement the new salaries.

